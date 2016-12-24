Alcohol‐Induced Blackouts as Predictors of Other Drinking Related Harms Among Emerging Young Adults

Alcohol‐Induced Blackouts as Predictors of Other Drinking Related Harms Among Emerging Young Adults ConclusionsBecause blackouts indicate drinking at levels that result in significant cognitive and behavioral impairment, questions about blackouts could serve as important, simple screeners for the risk of experiencing other alcohol related harms. Additional work on this subject is warranted. In 2012 to 2013, 68% (1,463/2,140) of respondents nationwide 1 year past high school reported consuming

G Protein‐Gated Inwardly Rectifying Potassium Channel Subunit 3 Knock‐Out Mice Show Enhanced Ethanol Reward ConclusionsThese findings suggest that GIRK3 plays a role in EtOH reward. Furthermore, the selectivity of this effect suggests that GIRK channels could be an effective therapeutic target for the prevention and/or treatment of alcoholism. GIRK channels are emerging as an important neural target of alcohol. Here, we investigate the role of the GIRK3 subunit in ethanol reward using conditioned place

Epidemiology, Evolution, and Long‐Term Survival of Alcoholic Cirrhosis Patients Submitted to Liver Transplantation in Southeastern Spain ConclusionsAC without viral infections is the main indication for LT in southeastern Spain although its frequency has decreased in last decade. AC is a good indication for LT for its high survival rate and few posttransplant complications. Despite having a high percentage of pretransplant complications (ascites and encephalopathy) but does not appear to influence survivals being observed posttrans

Alcohol Hits You When It Is Hard: Intoxication, Task Difficulty, and Theta Brain Oscillations ConclusionsThe spatiotemporal theta profile across the 2 tasks supports the concept of a rostrocaudal activity gradient in the medial prefrontal cortex that is modulated by task difficulty, with the dAC as the key node in the network subserving cognitive control. Conflict‐related theta power was selectively reduced by alcohol only under the more difficult task which is indicative of the alcohol?

