Alcohol‐Induced Blackouts as Predictors of Other Drinking Related Harms Among Emerging Young Adults

ConclusionsBecause blackouts indicate drinking at levels that result in significant cognitive and behavioral impairment, questions about blackouts could serve as important, simple screeners for the risk of experiencing other alcohol related harms. Additional work on this subject is warranted.
In 2012 to 2013, 68% (1,463/2,140) of respondents nationwide 1 year past high school reported consuming
See all stories on this topic
ConclusionsThese findings suggest that GIRK3 plays a role in EtOH reward. Furthermore, the selectivity of this effect suggests that GIRK channels could be an effective therapeutic target for the prevention and/or treatment of alcoholism.
GIRK channels are emerging as an important neural target of alcohol. Here, we investigate the role of the GIRK3 subunit in ethanol reward using conditioned place
See all stories on this topic
ConclusionsAC without viral infections is the main indication for LT in southeastern Spain although its frequency has decreased in last decade. AC is a good indication for LT for its high survival rate and few posttransplant complications. Despite having a high percentage of pretransplant complications (ascites and encephalopathy) but does not appear to influence survivals being observed posttrans
See all stories on this topic
ConclusionsThe spatiotemporal theta profile across the 2 tasks supports the concept of a rostrocaudal activity gradient in the medial prefrontal cortex that is modulated by task difficulty, with the dAC as the key node in the network subserving cognitive control. Conflict‐related theta power was selectively reduced by alcohol only under the more difficult task which is indicative of the alcohol?
See all stories on this topic
ConclusionsThe ASQ compared favorably with the better‐known SRE in predicting increased stimulation and reduced sedation following an acute alcohol challenge. The ASQ appears to be a valid self‐report measure of alcohol sensitivity and therefore holds promise for identifying individuals at‐risk for AUD and related problems.
The Alcohol Sensitivity Questionnaire (ASQ), a new retrospective, s
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment