 Skip to content

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon first drive review: hell on wheels

Published by chris24 on July 23, 2017
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon first drive review: hell on wheels

It’s the torpedo of drag racers, born out an addiction to speed in a straight line, … This is the world’s fastest production car, and it’s wearing an American …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
President’s commission to combat the opioid crisis delays report again

Christie on the commission is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, … “In my view, the Surgeon General’s Report, Facing Addiction in America, …
See all stories on this topic

Foster The People bring a much-needed sense of joy on new album, ‘Sacred Hearts Club’

Foster The People bring a much-needed sense of joy on new album, … On “Lotus Eater”, Foster explores how he lost himself to drug addiction, but it’s … Foster the People have several upcoming tour dates throughout North America, …
See all stories on this topic

Bob Buckley: Opioid crisis has bubbled for decades

The Court of Appeals ruled against us and the doctor’s license was … cited as evidence that addiction was rare with long-term opioid therapy. … (from the 1980 letter) contributed to the North America opioid crisis by helping shape the …
See all stories on this topic

Rise in drug-addicted babies prompts judge’s controversial solution

In the last decade, states like Tennessee have seen a ten-fold rise in the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply