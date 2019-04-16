(2019 – 2024) Global Opioids Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 5 Billion by 2024

Prescription Drug Abuse Hinders the Opioids Market … According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, in 2016, more than 11 million …
Non-opioid patches are more preferable because it does not involve the risk of addiction as with opioid drug patches like fentanyl patches and also the …
Indivior, the heroin addiction treatment manufacturer accused of fuelling America’s deadly opioid epidemic, continued its roller-coaster ride on the …
Events are teaching us, finally, that greed is not good after all. … After all, smoking is a choice — except it is in the nature of addiction to fatally destroy …
Continuous increasing in number of fertility clinics in the U.S and Canada, increase in drug addiction and smoking among women, unprotected sexual …
