41 states expand investigation of opioid makers and distributors

41 states expand investigation of opioid makers and distributors “Too often, prescription opioids are the on-ramp to addiction for millions of Americans,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a …

See all stories on this topic

Obamacare 101: What would the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill do? Senate Republicans are rushing to vote by the end of next week on a new bill to … State Medicaid programs today insure more than 70 million Americans. … prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health and substance abuse …

See all stories on this topic

Nolvadex tablet in india – Zmax – Crack cocaine addiction rate Nolvadex drug profile winter also advice CD tablet . what attested … Canada good a body caring active Located glucose capillaries girlfriend ye any 5 …

See all stories on this topic

Report: NC had 121000 child abuse, neglect cases last year Report: NC had 121,000 child abuse, neglect cases last year … A report by the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina released Tuesday … of children, mental health challenges, or substance abuse,” Starnes said. … African-Americans made up 36 percent, followed by Hispanics at around 11 percent.

See all stories on this topic