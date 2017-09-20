 Skip to content

41 states expand investigation of opioid makers and distributors

Published by chris24 on September 20, 2017
41 states expand investigation of opioid makers and distributors

“Too often, prescription opioids are the on-ramp to addiction for millions of Americans,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a …
See all stories on this topic

Obamacare 101: What would the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill do?

Senate Republicans are rushing to vote by the end of next week on a new bill to … State Medicaid programs today insure more than 70 million Americans. … prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health and substance abuse …
See all stories on this topic

Nolvadex tablet in india – Zmax – Crack cocaine addiction rate

Nolvadex drug profile winter also advice CD tablet . what attested … Canada good a body caring active Located glucose capillaries girlfriend ye any 5 …
See all stories on this topic

Report: NC had 121000 child abuse, neglect cases last year

Report: NC had 121,000 child abuse, neglect cases last year … A report by the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina released Tuesday … of children, mental health challenges, or substance abuse,” Starnes said. … African-Americans made up 36 percent, followed by Hispanics at around 11 percent.
See all stories on this topic

Macklemore and Kesha team up for nostalgic ballad Good Old Days

The single appears on Macklemore’s forthcoming solo album, Gemini. … He reflects on aspects of his life from stardom, touring, to substance abuse. … Macklemore will embark on a North American tour for the album, starting in …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply