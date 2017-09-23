42 Minutes, £ 2,600 Lost: The U.K. ’ s Growing Gambling Problem

42 Minutes, £ 2,600 Lost: The U.K. ' s Growing Gambling Problem The number of problem gamblers has risen by 50 percent in recent years, and campaigners blame a machine that is unique to British betting shops. (Source: NYT Health)

Health minister says Canadians need to avoid judging those addicted to opioids As the opioid epidemic continues to march across the country, destroying an ever increasing number of lives, the federal health minister says people have fallen into the habit of passing judgment on those addicted to the drug. (Source: CBC | Health)

Erratum to: “Like a lots happened with my whole childhood”: violence, trauma, and addiction in pregnant and postpartum women from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – Torchalla I, Linden IA, Strehlau V, Neilson EK, Krausz M. [Abstract unavailable]

Dozens of alcohol-flavored tobacco products may lure teens (Reuters Health) – Nearly 50 alcohol-flavored tobacco product lines are marketed by more than 400 tobacco brands in the United States and these products may especially attract teens, luring them into tobacco addiction, according to a new study. (Source: Reuters: Health)

