A AAA 1 Abuse Addiction Helpline, 10125 Colesville Rd Suite 211, Silver Spring, MD 20901

A AAA 1 Abuse Addiction Helpline is one of Alcoholism Information & Treatment Ctrs in Silver Spring, MD 20901. Find phone … Northamerica Firms … (301) 684-8097; Country : US; Category : Alcoholism Information & Treatment Ctrs …
See all stories on this topic
E-cigarettes are still addictive, but they’re not as harmful as tobacco cigarettes. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)
See all stories on this topic
[The Point] Drug addiction is a chronic, often relapsing brain disease that causes compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences to the drug addict and those around them. Drug addiction is a brain disease because the abuse of drugs leads to changes in the structure and function of the brainbox 15, 2016 (Source: AllAfrica News: Health and Medicine)
See all stories on this topic
[Observer] Although recent statistics show high rates of addiction to alcohol and injectable drugs in the country, many addicts are not willing to go to Butabika national referral mental hospital or Serenity Centre for help. (Source: AllAfrica News: Health and Medicine)
See all stories on this topic
Scientists are exploring ways to create vaccines against drug addiction. So far, there’s research into vaccines for cocaine, heroin and other opioid addictions. The vaccine would prevent a high by blocking drugs from getting to brain cells. (Source: CBC | Health)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment