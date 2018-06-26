A Guide for Medical Providers in the Emergency Department Taking Care of Suicide Attempt Survivors

This brochure offers professional care providers tips for enhancing emergency department treatment for people who have attempted suicide. It discusses patient assessment and HIPAA, and provides tips for communicating with f

Provee una guía de recursos y estrategias para que se recupere de un intento de suicidio y pueda evitar futuros intentos. Incluye sugerencias sobre las citas de seguimiento con los profesionales de salud, las instrucciones

Provee una guía de recursos y sugerencias para los miembros de la familia que ayudan a una persona que ha tenido un intento de suicidio. Incluye información para dar al hospital, precauciones para tomar en la casa y pregu

This brochure helps family members cope after a relative's suicide attempt. It describes the emergency department treatment process, lists questions to ask about follow-up treatment, and describes how to reduce risk and ens

