A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America's Opioid Epidemic

Alcohol Toxicity in Diabetes and Its Complications: A Double Trouble? Eight percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus (DM), while another large percentage has gone undiagnosed. As the epidemiology of this disease constitutes a larger percentage of the American population, another factor presents a dangerous dilemma that can exacerbate the hazardous effects imposed by DM. Excessive alcohol consumption concerns the health of more than 5

Dietary Nutrient Intake in School-Aged Children With Heavy Prenatal Alcohol Exposure. CONCLUSIONS: The present findings are consistent with prior studies investigating nutritional intake in preschoolers with FASD, indicating that these children are vulnerable to nutritional inadequacies. Moreover, data suggest a specific profile of dietary intake in this population. As several nutrients are important for cognitive development, targeted interventions in clinical populations might be

Craving Mediates Stress in Predicting Lapse During Alcohol Dependence Treatment. Stress, craving, and depressed mood have all been implicated in alcohol use treatment lapses. Few studies have examined all 3 factors. Progress has been limited because of difficulties with craving assessment. The Alcohol Craving Experience Questionnaire (ACE) is a new measure of alcohol craving. It is both psychometrically sound and conceptually rigorous. This prospective study examines a stress

