A single paragraph published nearly 40 years ago contributed to the opioid epidemic. What can we …
… flood: North America’s current opioid epidemic. Titled “Addiction Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics,” the five-sentence letter by Dr. Hershel Jick …
… flood: North America’s current opioid epidemic. Titled “Addiction Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics,” the five-sentence letter by Dr. Hershel Jick …
See all stories on this topic
Funding aimed at connecting Calgary’s homeless with mental health, addiction help
Canada · Calgary. Funding aimed at connecting Calgary’s homeless with mental health, addiction help. Calgary Recovery Services Task Force to hire …
Canada · Calgary. Funding aimed at connecting Calgary’s homeless with mental health, addiction help. Calgary Recovery Services Task Force to hire …
See all stories on this topic
SFU professor tests virtual reality to help addiction recovery
Faranek Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University, is designing a virtual reality program she hopes will help people recovering from addictions.
Faranek Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University, is designing a virtual reality program she hopes will help people recovering from addictions.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment