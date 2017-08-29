Addiction and Recovery

Addiction and Recovery North American drug rehab quality at Central American addiction treatment prices. Find out about private-pay rehab that works, where you want to go.

See all stories on this topic

Why fentanyl could become the UK’s most dangerous drug The painkiller and anaesthetic is 50 times more potent than morphine, is powerfully addictive, fatal even in tiny amounts, and has become a huge part of America ’s opioid crisisFentanyl is starting to hit the headlines in the UK. The drug is not so well-known this side of the Atlantic but, ifexperiences in America are anything to go by, that will change. Sadly, fentanyl is a problem that is unli

See all stories on this topic

Why Australia has a serious gambling problem When Kate Sommerville visited a pub in Melbourne, Australia, to research a report on the socioeconomic impact of five new slot machines in the area, she never thought she would become an addict herself. (Source: CNN.com – Health)

See all stories on this topic

Massachusetts health department suspends admissions at addiction treatment center owned by Montco firm The state halted admissions of new patients citing concerns about patient care and safety. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Physician Practices headlines)

See all stories on this topic