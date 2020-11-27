Addiction Treatment Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis …

Addiction Treatment Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis … The research offers an analysis of the geographical landscape of the Addiction Treatment Market, which is divided into regions such as North America, …

See all stories on this topic

Nurse Practitioners Key to Opioid Treatment in Rural U.S.: Study THURSDAY, Nov. 26, 2020 — In isolated areas of the United States, nurse practitioners are filling an important role in helping people access treatment for opioid addiction, according to a Washington State University (WSU) study.

Nurse… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media accou

See all stories on this topic

It ’s Time for a Digital Detox. (You Know You Need It.) Excessive screen time can be harmful to our well-being, but we can free ourselves from tech ’s hooks with goals, rules and boundaries. (Source: NYT Health)

See all stories on this topic

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges Purdue Pharma LP pleaded guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin, capping a deal… (Source: Reuters: Health)

See all stories on this topic