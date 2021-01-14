Addiction Treatment Market

Addiction Treatment Market Hospital Pharmacy Medical Stores Others. Based on geography, the global Addiction Treatment market segmented into. North America [U.S., Canada, …

See all stories on this topic

Baylor College of Medicine neuroscientist and geneticist recognized for re (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering& Science of Texas) HOUSTON – Baylor College of Medicine Neuroscientist and Geneticist Benjamin Arenkiel, Ph.D., is the recipient of the 2021 Edith and Peter O’Donnell Award in Medicine from TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas). He was chosen for his breakthrough identification of the brain’s neural pathways that are connected to e

See all stories on this topic

Workaholism leads to mental and physical health problems (National Research University Higher School of Economics) Workaholism or work addiction risk is a growing public health concern that can lead to many negative mental and physical health outcomes such as depression, anxiety or sleep disorder. Perception of work (job demands and job control) may become a major cause of employees’ work addiction. The international group of researchers including the H

See all stories on this topic

Association of harsh parenting and maltreatment with internet addiction, and the mediating role of bullying and social support – Lo CKM, Ho FK, Emery C, Chan KL, Wong RS, Tung KTS, Ip P. Growing evidence has shown that exposure to harsh parenting and child maltreatment elevate the risk of Internet addiction in adolescence. Yet, limited research has examined the mechanisms underlying this association. The present study was a cross-sectional… (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic