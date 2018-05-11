ADDING MULTIMEDIA Los Angeles County Launches Teen-Inspired Media Campaign to Talk …

“This campaign is an effort on behalf of Public Health to create peer-to-peer … is a video series featuring addiction specialist and local media celebrity, Dr. Drew … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA.
See all stories on this topic
Mills is a Native American Indian and was converted to the Lord in 1972 after years of addiction to alcohol and drugs. Dedicating his talents to God …
See all stories on this topic
Under the theme of making “bigger choices” (#BiggerChoices) and using a variety … is a video series featuring addiction specialist and local media celebrity, Dr. Drew … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA.
See all stories on this topic
It was important to us to involve young people to the greatest extent possible,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles … Another component of the campaign, which launched last month, is a video series featuring addiction specialist and local media celebrity, Dr. Drew Pinksy.
See all stories on this topic
St. Aubyn’s mother was a wealthy American who gave his British father not only money, but power. The abuses of that power, directed at both young …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment