Addressing HIV risk behaviour in South Africa: Yes, HIV testing in treatment centres in important, but far more is needed

The policy and practices of New South Wales drug treatment providers in responding to the possession of illicit substances on premises Conclusions.The policy and practice in these settings vary greatly, with many services reporting no documented policy to guide staff. The findings suggest the need to develop organisational policy to support service providers in responding to possession of illicit substances on premises. [Stirling R, Day C. The policy and practices of New South Wales drug treatment providers in responding to the p

A randomised trial of a computer‐delivered screening and brief intervention for postpartum alcohol use ConclusionsThis pilot trial failed to support a single‐session e‐SBI for alcohol use among postpartum women, although findings at the 3‐month time point suggested that greater power might confirm transient effects of the e‐SBI. As efficacy is likely to vary with e‐SBI content and approach, future research should leverage technology’s reproducibility and modularity to isolate key componen

FDA announces enhanced warnings for immediate-release opioid pain medications related to risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death March 22, 2016 — In a continuing effort to educate prescribers and patients about the potential risks related to opioid use, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced required class-wide safety labeling changes for immediate-release (IR) opioid pain medications. Among the changes, the FDA is requiring a new boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose a

