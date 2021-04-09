Advisory: Competencies for Supervision in Substance Use Disorder Treatment

This Advisory is based on Technical Assistance Publication (TAP) 21-A, Competencies for Substance Abuse Treatment Clinical Supervisors. It identifies foundational knowledge and concepts essential for supervisory proficiency, roles and skills expected of clinical supervisors, the purpose and context of competencies for supervision in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment programs, and disseminatio
See all stories on this topic
This Advisory, based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 54, Managing Chronic Pain in Adults With or in Recovery From Substance Use Disorders, is for primary care providers who treat or are likely to treat adult patients with or in recovery from substance use disorders (SUDs) who present with chronic pain. It addresses screening and assessment tools, nonpharmacologic and nonopioid treatment fo
See all stories on this topic
As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher … “It’s an equity issue because some people don’t have access to vaccine, like all of Canada, so that becomes a problem,” Rutherford said.
See all stories on this topic
“It’s unclear to those of us up here whether things have gotten better or … were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each …
See all stories on this topic
“Abolish the Police.” Such a statement instantly stirs fear in many of a dystopian world of anarchy and violence and lawlessness. Many wonder who …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment