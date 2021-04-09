Advisory: Competencies for Supervision in Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Advisory: Competencies for Supervision in Substance Use Disorder Treatment This Advisory is based on Technical Assistance Publication (TAP) 21-A, Competencies for Substance Abuse Treatment Clinical Supervisors. It identifies foundational knowledge and concepts essential for supervisory proficiency, roles and skills expected of clinical supervisors, the purpose and context of competencies for supervision in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment programs, and disseminatio

Advisory: Opioid Therapy in Patients With Chronic Noncancer Pain Who Are in Recovery From Substance Use Disorders This Advisory, based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 54, Managing Chronic Pain in Adults With or in Recovery From Substance Use Disorders, is for primary care providers who treat or are likely to treat adult patients with or in recovery from substance use disorders (SUDs) who present with chronic pain. It addresses screening and assessment tools, nonpharmacologic and nonopioid treatment fo

