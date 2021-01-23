Advisory: Screening and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders among Adolescents

Advisory: Screening and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders among Adolescents This Advisory is based on TIP 31, Screening and Assessing Adolescents for Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) and TIP 32, Treatment of Adolescents with SUDs. It includes recommendations for engaging adolescents in SUD risk assessment, screening, and treatment. This manual provides guidelines in screening and assessing teens for substance use conditions. It covers confidentiality laws, and screening an

See all stories on this topic

Advisory: Screening and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis in People with Substance Use Disorders This Advisory is based on TIP 53, Addressing Viral Hepatitis in People with Substance Use Disorders. It offers guidance to providers and administrators in substance use disorder treatment programs on screening for, and treating clients with, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C infections. This manual assists behavioral health professionals who treat people living with substance use disor

See all stories on this topic

Global Coal Seam Gas (CSG/CBM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact from … ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/substance-abuse-emr-software-global-market- … North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

See all stories on this topic

North Dakota lawmakers consider relaxing penalties for underage drinking North Dakota has the second highest rate of underage drinking in the … North Dakota lawmaker drops bill that would make ‘American’ a race option on forms … Knopik added that alcohol is still the primary substance abused by North …

See all stories on this topic