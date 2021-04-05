Advisory: Using Technology-Based Therapeutic Tools in Behavioral Health Services

Advisory: Using Technology-Based Therapeutic Tools in Behavioral Health Services This Advisory is based on TIP 60, Using Technology-Based Therapeutic Tools in Behavioral Health Services. It provides information on synchronous and asynchronous telehealth technologies for behavioral health treatment. Factors such as technology access and implementation are addressed. This manual assists clinicians with implementing technology-assisted care. It highlights the importance of using

Advisory: Substance Use Disorder Treatment for People with Co-Occurring Disorders This Advisory is based on TIP 42, Substance Use Disorder Treatment for People with Co-Occurring Disorders. It highlights strategies for counselors and administrators to properly screen, assess, diagnose, and manage the treatment of individuals with co-occurring substance use and mental disorders. This Advisory is based on TIP 37, Substance Abuse Treatment for Persons With HIV/AIDS. It highlights

Advisory: Addressing the Specific Needs of Women for Treatment of Substance Use Disorders This Advisory is based on TIP 51, Substance Abuse Treatment: Addressing the Specific Needs of Women. It offers guidance to providers and administrators about the particular needs of women during substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. This guide assists providers in offering treatment to women living with substance use disorders. It reviews gender-specific research and best practices, such as com

