After High School: Talking With Your Young Adult About Underage Drinking

This fact sheet is to inform parents how to effectively talk to their young adult about the risks of underage drinking. This guide and video gives parents information they can discuss with their college-bound young adults about the consequences of underage drinking. To sign up for updates or to access your subscriber preferences, please enter your contact information. SAMHSA’s mission is to reduc
See all stories on this topic
This data visualization illustrates the drinking habits of adolescents to inform parents/guardians and communities. To sign up for updates or to access your subscriber preferences, please enter your contact information. SAMHSA’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities….
See all stories on this topic
Types of speech disorders include stuttering, apraxia, cluttering, dysarthria, and … brain injury, neurological disorders, hearing loss, drug abuse, and others. … Approximately 40,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from autism.
See all stories on this topic
The use of the technology of fuel cell in the breath analyzers has been … North America has been dominating the market in terms of the revenue.
See all stories on this topic
The focus of Substance Abuse EMR Software market report is the … pockets such as Europe, North and Latin American countries, APAC nations, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment