Alcoholic who drunk FOUR BOTTLES of wine a day for 25 years kicks habit with self help guru

Alcoholic who drunk FOUR BOTTLES of wine a day for 25 years kicks habit with self help guru Sara Coombes, 43, from Ryde, Isle of Wight, denied her addiction for 25 years despite her 8am boozing and sneaking off from work to binge in secret. She was cured after seeing a self-help guru. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

Bacteriophage therapy may ease severity of alcoholic hepatitis NIH-funded study in mice merits further investigation as a potential treatment (Source: NIAAA News)

See all stories on this topic

Quit Genius Updates Smoking Cessation For The Modern User ” We want to be that helping hand to quit, whether it’s smoking, whether it’s vaping, whether it’s alcohol — or even harder addictions like opioid addiction. ” (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

See all stories on this topic

Online shopping addiction is a mental health condition and ‘should be officially recognised’ Researchers at Hannover Medical School said people addicted to buying things, particularly online, are more likely to show signs of depression or anxiety as well as facing financial troubles. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

See all stories on this topic