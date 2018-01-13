America Needs a Plastics Intervention. Now’s the Time.

And finally, it’s why we recycle, a laudable activity that we nevertheless recognize as being utterly insufficient to make up for our plastics addiction. According to one recent … In past years, nearly one-third of the recyclable plastic in North America went to China for processing. No more. While the news of …
See all stories on this topic
Vancouver’s Downtown eastside might qualify as ground zero for drug addiction in Canada – the locus for everything from heroin and crack cocaine to crystal meth, Oxycontin, and fentanyl. Travis Lupick, a journalist with experience writing about issues surrounding addiction and mental health, also lives …
See all stories on this topic
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring increased safety labeling on cough and cold medicines to protect kids from opioids. “Both of these determined the risks of slowed or hard breathing, misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose, and death with these medicines outweigh their benefits in patients …
See all stories on this topic
Like millions of Americans, I am a child of addiction. Research … I was raised by my mother as an only child in Takoma Park, a leafy Maryland suburb north of the city known for political activism and stately Victorian homes, away from much of the havoc affecting families across the District. The change of …
See all stories on this topic
Mr Zuckerberg warned investors that the changes — which he says are the first step to making the time users spend on Facebook “more valuable” … David Chavern, president and chief executive of the News Media Alliance, which represents about 2,000 publishers in North America, says news will …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment