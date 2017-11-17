Amsterdam cannabis firm to set up Canadian base in joint venture with Canopy Growth

Amsterdam cannabis firm to set up Canadian base in joint venture with Canopy Growth “Residential schools are one of the biggest things, and we have become a vulnerable population and addiction is a big concern for us.” Deer said her community is considering its own marijuana stores in order to control the cultivation and distribution on its territory. “Anything that we do in our jurisdiction …

See all stories on this topic

How Opioids Could Create the Next HIV/AIDS Crisis Last week, when Donald Trump declared America’s opioid crisis to be a … on their own, also increase the risk of HIV outbreaks, as users sometimes …

See all stories on this topic

Senegal:Building Community Support for Drug Users Using Mobile Cinemas [OSIWA] Waves of dialogue in West Africa on drug policy reform with the ultimate goal of decriminalizing drug use and possession for personal use have been making headway. Progress is slowly but surely on its way, and different actors are employing various tools and strategies to reach this goal. Senegal is home to le Centre de Prise en charge Intégrée des Addictions de Dakar (CEPIAD), the onl

See all stories on this topic

Kenya:Tales of Courage – How I Slayed the Heroin Addiction Monster [Nation] Naima Said Nasid, dropped out of high school in 2004 while she was in Form Two due to lack of school fees. (Source: AllAfrica News: Health and Medicine)

See all stories on this topic