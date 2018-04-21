An Opioid Crisis Foretold

An Opioid Crisis Foretold One of the more distressing truths of America’s opioid epidemic, which now kills tens of thousands of people every year, is that it isn’t the first such crisis. Across the 19th and 20th centuries, the United States, China and other countries saw drug abuse surge as opium and morphine were used widely as …

See all stories on this topic

The Renaissance of Tribal Hemp These new, young tribal leaders are taking a place at the table of the $700 million U.S. hemp industry—an industry that can literally transform much of the …. Chairwoman of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, spoke of the promising role CBD is playing in assisting those suffering from opioid addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Religious news, April 21, 2018 The class is a ministry of Bible Baptist Church and there is no cost to attendees. The focus will be drug and alcohol addiction; however, the biblical focus and application concepts on how to deal with addiction apply to a broader scope of addictions. Brookside Free Methodist Church. The church, 190 E.

See all stories on this topic

Book Deals: Week of April 23, 2018 In a North American rights deal, Rolling Stone contributor Rob Sheffield sold a currently untitled book to Dey Street’s Carrie Thornton, his longtime editor. … John Halpern, the medical director of the Boston Center for Addiction Treatment, sold world English rights to a book titled Opium to David Lamb at …

See all stories on this topic