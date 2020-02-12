 Skip to content

ANOTHER VIEW: Teens and too much of social media

Published by chris24 on February 12, 2020
Internet addiction isn’t only affecting our teens waking hours. Nearly 64 percent … And it wouldn’t hurt any of us to review our own social media habits.
Why Is This Happening? On the frontlines of opioid addiction with Beth Macy: podcast and transcript

This is an intimate portrait of what addiction looks like in America. From the board rooms of pharmaceutical companies to the living rooms across …
Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes New COO

Mr. Clark joins the Odyssey team with over 33 years of healthcare … through the American College of Healthcare Executives and Fellow of The Nashville … disorder, psychiatric, addiction care, and technology and gaming addiction.
Gaming Addiction

Gaming Addiction For more information click on the following links. 12-Step Sites for Compulsive Gamblers. Al-Anon · Alcoholics Anonymous.
American Children Are Becoming Hooked On Pornography At Earlier Ages

Pornography today is baked into most Americans’ lives. … I realized that I was supporting an industry of abuse and that made me feel even more …
