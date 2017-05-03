 Skip to content

Published by chris24 on May 3, 2017
Apartments to help recovering addicts set to open later this year … and Drug Abuse Services is building the apartment complex on the city’s North Shore. … history and is the first Nokian Tyres manufacturing plant in North America.
Film on addiction, recovery earns top prize at Wasaga-based film fest

A documentary on addiction, mental health, and recovery claimed top honours … been nominated for 21 awards at film festivals across North America.
Legal drug use centers: Coming to a town near you?

Insite was the first to open in North America – in Vancouver, BC some 15 years ago. Addicts cannot purchase drugs there. However, they can smoke, …
New classroom resources support and promote mental health

To meet that need, Physical and Health Education (PHE) Canada, along … The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada’s largest …
