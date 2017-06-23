Architecture Plays An Important Role In Safe Injection Facilities

For thousands of individuals suffering from opioid addiction in Canada and Europe, safe injection facilities (SIF) provide a safe and secure alternative …
See all stories on this topic
By Keegan Hamilton on Jun 22, 2017 … insurers to cover addiction treatment, moves that would likely exacerbate America’s terrible opioid epidemic, …
See all stories on this topic
Degica Games announced that the once PC exclusive Nurse Love Addiction is available now on PlayStation Vita-via PSN in North America and …
See all stories on this topic
This feels like the center of the opioid crisis in America. … Believing that overdosing and addiction only happen to the poor and … The county is on track to record 800 drug overdose deaths this year, according to the sheriff’s office.
See all stories on this topic
A police officer holds a bag of heroin confiscated in the US. … by 30% between 2013-15 as demand increased in Europe and North America, while … 0.6% of the global adult population – had a drug use disorder, including addiction.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment