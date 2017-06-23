 Skip to content

Architecture Plays An Important Role In Safe Injection Facilities

Published by chris24 on June 23, 2017
For thousands of individuals suffering from opioid addiction in Canada and Europe, safe injection facilities (SIF) provide a safe and secure alternative …
GOP health care bill would make the world’s worst drug crisis even worse

By Keegan Hamilton on Jun 22, 2017 … insurers to cover addiction treatment, moves that would likely exacerbate America’s terrible opioid epidemic, …
Nurse Love Addiction the Romance Yuri Visual Novel Makes its Way to PlayStation Vita

Degica Games announced that the once PC exclusive Nurse Love Addiction is available now on PlayStation Vita-via PSN in North America and …
GOP health care plans will worsen opioid scourge | Opinion

This feels like the center of the opioid crisis in America. … Believing that overdosing and addiction only happen to the poor and … The county is on track to record 800 drug overdose deaths this year, according to the sheriff’s office.
Illegal drug market is booming, says UN watchdog

A police officer holds a bag of heroin confiscated in the US. … by 30% between 2013-15 as demand increased in Europe and North America, while … 0.6% of the global adult population – had a drug use disorder, including addiction.
