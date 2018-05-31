 Skip to content

Backlash over opioid crisis hurting chronic pain patients: Quebec study

Published by chris24 on May 31, 2018
The fentanyl-laced drugs driving the opioid crisis in North America have led to negative images of legitimate patients, who use medication to control …
Campaigners call for all e-cigarette flavours to be BANNED immediately to protect kids

“Product design, flavours, marketing and perception of safety and … along with colleagues from nine organisations in North and South America, Europe, … It shows that kids and teenagers are highly susceptible to nicotine addiction.
Ban e-cig flavors and misleading adverts to protect youth, says global respiratory group

… is a collaborative of nine organisations from North and South America, Europe, … for protecting youth from nicotine addiction and its harmful effects.
Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook 2023: Top Companies, Trends And Growth Factors …

Additionally, the analysis of Behavioral Rehabilitation Industry offers a detailed … Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, … to 2023 covering: North America, United States, Canada, Latin America, Mexico, …
The smartphone industry is slumping — and it may drag Apple and the iPhone down with it

Thanks to falling iPhone sales, Apple’s sales and earnings next year will fall far short of Wall Street’s expectations, Chokshi forecast.
