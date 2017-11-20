BC-FBN–Lions-Bears,1st Ld-Writethru

BC-FBN–Lions-Bears,1st Ld-Writethru … to rejoin the team following a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy to start that season. … He is now 11 of 16 on the season, all five misses from 40 and beyond. … “I liked the fight we had in us.

See all stories on this topic

Gerald Ford: Unelected VOA Learning English presents America’s Presidents. … He was named the most valuable player on his team at the University of Michigan. …. the Betty Ford Center in California to help people get treatment for drug addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Substance Abuse Counselor New! Addiction Medicine opening in North Berwick, Maine. This and other counseling/therapy jobs brought to you by AlliedHealth…See this and …

See all stories on this topic

LETTER: Marijuana use is extremely harmful A 2017 study of over 30,000 American adults demonstrated that marijuana users were more than twice as likely to move on to abuse prescription opioids – even when controlling for age, sex, race/ethnicity, other substance use disorders, any mood or anxiety disorder, prior non-medical opioid use, and …

See all stories on this topic