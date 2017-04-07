BC mulls framework for expanded heroin-assisted treatment

Risk of heavy drinking among sexual minority adolescents: Indirect pathways through sexual orientation‐related victimization and affiliation with substance‐using peers ConclusionsSexual minority adolescents in the US appear to exhibit increased heavy episodic drinking via an indirect socialization pathway including affiliations with substance‐using peers and a concurrent indirect pathway involving sexual minority‐related victimization. The pathways appear to operate similarly for boys and girls. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved. (S

Hedgehog pathway maintains cell survival under stress conditions, and drives drug resistance in lung adenocarcinoma. Hedgehog (HH) pathway plays an important role in embryonic development, but is largely inactive in adult except for tissue repair. Aberrant activation of HH pathway has been found in a variety of cancer types. In non-small cell lung cancer, however, the role and importance of HH pathway remain controversial. In the current study, we found that HH pathway was maintained in low activity in lung ade

Off-Target Drug Effects Resulting in Altered Gene Expression Events with Epigenetic and “Quasi-Epigenetic” Origins Publication date: Available online 26 March 2016 Source:Pharmacological Research Author(s): Stephen J. Anderson, Kristina M. Feye, Garrett R. Schmidt-McCormack, Emir Malovic, Gregory S.A. Mlynarczyk, Patricia Izbicki, Larissa F. Arnold, Matthew A. Jefferson, Bierlein M. de la Rosa, Rita F. Wehrman, KC Luna, Hilary Z. Hu, Naveen C. Kondru, Michael D. Kleinhenz, Joe S. Smith, Sirees

