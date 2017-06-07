 Skip to content

BC's second low-barrier supervised-injection site, Safe Point, opens this week in Surrey

June 7, 2017
That morning, a new facility called Safe Point is scheduled to open on the … Canada approval to offer supervised-injection services, although users …
Canadian youth & mental health patients to benefit from new support for research collaborations

The Government of Canada values their important contributions which help to … HYPE is addressing urgent priorities in youth mental health and addiction service … collaborations will result in better health services for all Canadians.
‘You’re dealing with a demon’: Mother calls for better fentanyl care in Grande Prairie

Despite the opening of the city’s first public opioid-addiction treatment clinic last … Savard said when opioid addiction began imposing its grip on Grande … “Up until this fentanyl explosion happened in Western Canada, I think there …
