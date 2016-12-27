Beijing denies US claim that China is synthetic drug king

BEIJING — U.S. assertions that China is the top source of the synthetic opioids that have killed thousands of drug users in the U.S. and Canada are …
See all stories on this topic
On the basis of drug class, the North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented into alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, …
See all stories on this topic
A Sooke, B.C., teacher who specializes in drug education says fear is on the way out when it comes to teaching kids about substance abuse. Jennifer …
See all stories on this topic
Cost Of Substance Abuse In Canada 2002 December 25, 2016. Fentanyl: The Drug Deadlier than Heroin SOGC CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINE …
See all stories on this topic
Here’s a case study in addictive thinking and it’s consequences. Of course, it could just be a case of pure greed; but I would bet his lottery winnings that he already had addiction issues before hatching this unwise plan to parlay his jackpot into more riches. From the Atlanta Journal Constitution – A South Georgia man used his $3 million lottery winnings to buy crystal methamp
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment