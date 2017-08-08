 Skip to content

Better medical education: One solution to the opioid crisis

Published by chris24 on August 8, 2017
The latest evidence-based treatments for opioid addiction are often … We are in the middle of an overdose crisis in Canada and around the world.
The Canadian city where addicts are allowed to inject

As the opioid crisis spreads across North America, the Canadian city of Vancouver is pioneering a radical approach to drug treatment – let addicts use.
Here, heroin spares no one, not even the sheriff’s wife

Nearly 15,000 Americans — 500 from Ohio alone — died of an opioid … On July 31, the White House’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and …
Ohio foster care system flooded with children amid opioid crisis

It is estimated that due in part to the opioid catastrophe, at least 2.5 million children nationwide are being raised by grandparents or other relatives due to addicted parents. But some have no relatives who will take them in, and go directly to foster care. Dean Reynolds reports. (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than b
Sheriff’s wife was addicted to heroin in Ohio city

Sheriff Robert Leahy, who works in opioid-plagued Madeira, filed for divorce from his wife Gretchen in 2005 after she relapsed on heroin. At the time, the opioid epidemic was in its early stages. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
