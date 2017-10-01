Big walk comes to an end for 'Big Jim' Downs

Big walk comes to an end for ‘Big Jim’ Downs It was an raise awareness about addiction. The walk ended … From Florida to Alabama, to Georgia then the Appalachian Trail into north Tennessee, Downs walked in an effort to raise awareness about America’s addiction epidemic.

Book Review: This Close to Happy In the category of memoirs about depression, there are some distinguished contributions. They include, for example, Kay Redfield Jamison’s An Unquiet Mind, William Styron’s Darkness Visible, and Susanna Kaysen’s Girl, Interrupted.

Daphne Merkin knows these books well, but as someone who has dealt with serious depression her entire life, she finds them lacking.

“It seems to me that thes

Washington State Sues OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Washington State Sues OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Washington state on Thursday sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, becoming the latest state or local government to file a lawsuit seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for a national opioid addiction epidemic.Reuters Health Information (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)

Recovery Leaders Find New Avenues Forward In Fight Against Addiction As National Recovery Month comes to an end, national leaders identify top priorities to advance the recovery movement into a another year of action and life-saving work. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

