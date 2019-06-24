Book Deals: Week of June 24, 2019

Berkley’s Kate Seaver won North American rights, at auction, to Marie …. backdrop of the substance abuse epidemic currently consuming America.
See all stories on this topic
Table 2 shows Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Agilent … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …
See all stories on this topic
The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency( NDLEA ) has for the first time given graphic details of why the United States is desperate to seek the …
See all stories on this topic
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction …
See all stories on this topic
Kashamu instituted three new suits against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment