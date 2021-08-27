California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober (Source: ABC News: Health)

Study: Trout can become addicted to methamphetamines (Natural News) A recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that wild brown trout can become addicted to methamphetamine – a stimulant with a growing number of users worldwide. Researchers in the Czech Republic examined whether concentrations of methamphetamine and one of its byproducts, amphetamine, could be detected in the brains of brown trout…. (Source: NaturalNe

Chronic Cocaine Use Changes Brain Structure and Cognitive Function in Rhesus Monkeys Specific cocaine-induced decreases in gray matter density were associated with reduced performance on tests of memory and cognition. (Source: NIDA News)

NIH-funded study finds overall rate of drug use among 10-14 year-olds remained stable during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic Adolescents experiencing stress, mental health issues, and hardship most likely to use substances (Source: NIDA News)

