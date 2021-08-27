 Skip to content

California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

Published by chris24 on August 27, 2021
California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober
Study: Trout can become addicted to methamphetamines

A recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that wild brown trout can become addicted to methamphetamine – a stimulant with a growing number of users worldwide. Researchers in the Czech Republic examined whether concentrations of methamphetamine and one of its byproducts, amphetamine, could be detected in the brains of brown trout….
Chronic Cocaine Use Changes Brain Structure and Cognitive Function in Rhesus Monkeys

Specific cocaine-induced decreases in gray matter density were associated with reduced performance on tests of memory and cognition.
NIH-funded study finds overall rate of drug use among 10-14 year-olds remained stable during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic

Adolescents experiencing stress, mental health issues, and hardship most likely to use substances
‘Summer babies’ more likely to suffer drug addiction later in life, study says

A 'young relative age' – being young in a school class – puts a child at a long-term disadvantage compared to their older peers, report experts at King's College London.
