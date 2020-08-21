Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, BC study reveals

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, BC study reveals In the second study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, researchers found that six month periods of at-least-daily cannabis use had …

See all stories on this topic

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday How major US stock indexes fared Thursday … Energy producers and financial companies had some of the sharpest drops. … Taking new clients + Diebold Addiction Counseling Scottsdale Substance abuse and addiction disorders, …

See all stories on this topic

Estee Lauder, Marathon fall; L Brands, Synopsys rise American Airlines Group Inc., down 18 cents to $12.50. The airline is halting … Bank of America Corp., down 40 cents to $25.10. Bond yields, which …

See all stories on this topic

Opening of Rittenhouse Road delayed to Sept. 11 due to railroad work The opening of Rittenhouse Road is now anticipated for Sept. … While the roadway portion of the work is complete, the work at the railroad … Addiction Counseling Scottsdale Substance abuse and addiction disorders, … for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble.

See all stories on this topic