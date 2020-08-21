 Skip to content

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, BC study reveals

Published by chris24 on August 21, 2020
Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, BC study reveals

In the second study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, researchers found that six month periods of at-least-daily cannabis use had …
See all stories on this topic

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday … Energy producers and financial companies had some of the sharpest drops. … Taking new clients + Diebold Addiction Counseling Scottsdale Substance abuse and addiction disorders, …
See all stories on this topic

Estee Lauder, Marathon fall; L Brands, Synopsys rise

American Airlines Group Inc., down 18 cents to $12.50. The airline is halting … Bank of America Corp., down 40 cents to $25.10. Bond yields, which …
See all stories on this topic

Opening of Rittenhouse Road delayed to Sept. 11 due to railroad work

The opening of Rittenhouse Road is now anticipated for Sept. … While the roadway portion of the work is complete, the work at the railroad … Addiction Counseling Scottsdale Substance abuse and addiction disorders, … for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble.
See all stories on this topic

Addiction Erodes Appalachian Culture In David Joy’s Latest, ‘When These Mountains Burn’

That led to him falling under the influence of one of America’s greatest working writers. Joy recently spoke from his Jackson County home on his work, …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply