CDC Ramping Up Data Surveillance of Opioid Overdoses

“Almost 100 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses,” Fitzgerald added. “Opioid deaths are just a tip of the iceberg considering the number of people who are using opioids or misusing illegal drugs. Time and again we hear people get started on the road to addiction by taking opioids prescribed … See all stories on this topic

… Alcohol Addiction, Breast Cancer, Cancer Pain, Others. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase Fyn market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Each of these regions is analyzed on … See all stories on this topic

Medical devices for chronic pain treatment are becoming small, smarter, and lasting longer, meaning they may soon be viable alternatives to addictive prescription opioid painkillers. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free. See all stories on this topic

If your New Year ’s resolution is to quit smoking, good luck: It’s one of the most difficult goals to achieve. In fact, only 15 percent of people who try to quit smoking are successful six months later.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced plans to help increase that success rate by advocat ing for new nicotine-replacement therapies to help smokers end their addiction.

T

See all stories on this topic