Centerstone and Mozzaz Launch the ZERO Suicide Client Engagement Platform

Centerstone and Mozzaz Launch the ZERO Suicide Client Engagement Platform Care teams can monitor a patient’s self-reported moods, suicide ideation, sleep and medication adherence with automated alerts and warnings of triggering events. “With over 60 years of experience in behavioral health, we’ve built a suicide prevention program that has helped increase positive …

Letter: Barry E. Stern, Purcellville Editor: The chairwomen of the Loudoun and Fairfax county governments co-hosted on April 17 a Substance Abuse Summit at Northern Virginia Community College. … Like most of America, our local and state officials tend to keep solutions to such issues in their organizational silos. For every problem …

Stress, bias seen affecting suspension rates ETHS has expanded the use of “alternative to suspension” programs, including peer jury, restorative justice, a substance abuse education program and support groups for male and female students. Some approaches are proactive. Dan Coyne is one of six social workers in District 65 to teach a Social, …

Six candidates compete in Swain commissioner primary “We did lose ConMet and that took a big hit on us as far as jobs,” Seagle said. … Parton said addressing issues like mental health and substance abuse would help cut down on the number of law enforcement officers needed in Swain and then that funding could be put toward increasing wages for …

