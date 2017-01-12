Cincy Exchange Project provides aid to addicts

The Cincinnati Exchange Project (CEP) allows heroin users to exchange dirty … An example of this is Vancouver’s Insite, North America’s first and only …
See all stories on this topic
Click to Donate Now Your donation is safe and secure through the services of “Network for Good” a fund-raising platform for charities. Binder P, Messaadi N, Perault-Pochat MC, Gagey S, Brabant Y, Ingrand P. J. Addict. Dis. 2016; ePub(ePub): ePub. As a form of opioid maintenance treatment, high-dose buprenorphine is increasingly being used in the United States. On the French market since 1996, it
See all stories on this topic
By continuing to browse this site you agree to us using cookies as described in About Cookies…
See all stories on this topic
Publication date: August 2016 Source:Computers in Human Behavior, Volume 61 Author(s): Regina J.J.M. van den Eijnden, Jeroen S. Lemmens, Patti M. Valkenburg There is growing evidence that social media addiction is an evolving problem, particularly among adolescents. However, the absence of an instrument measuring social media addiction hinders further development of the research field. The pr
See all stories on this topic
This site requires Cookies to be enabled to function. Please ensure Cookies are turned on and then re-visit the desired page….
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment