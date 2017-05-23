 Skip to content

City Launches Task Force To Study Safe Sites For Injection Drug Users

Published by chris24 on May 23, 2017
City Launches Task Force To Study Safe Sites For Injection Drug Users

San Francisco could save $3.5 million a year, mostly in reduced medical costs, if it provided a 13-booth facility similar to one in Vancouver, Canada, …
See all stories on this topic

Globe editorial: How to end Canada’s biggest public health emergency

Addiction to illicit opioids often begins with licit prescriptions. … the pharmaceutical giant whose pain pill triggered Canada’s deadly opioid epidemic.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply