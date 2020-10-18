CLERGY CORNER: Reconciling places

Before I became a resident of Newport, my wife and I only knew the city as tourists, first … levels of poverty, unemployment, and drug and alcohol addiction, as well as a housing … Place is external and quantifiable to us (humans).”.
See all stories on this topic
The NIAAA community mourns the passing of Linda P. Spear, Ph.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor Emerita of Psychology at Binghamton University, our friend and colleague who died on October 13, 2020 after an extended illness. (Source: NIAAA News)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
(Source: Reuters: Health)
See all stories on this topic
The point of all these candles is to create an alternate me, one who lives serenely, in a calmer, saner, more hopeful place and time. A time when how my home smells doesn’t matter so much because I am not in it 24/7. (Source: L.A. Times – Health)
See all stories on this topic
Every year, employers in the U.S. lose about $42 billion in economic productivity, according to the National Safety Council. The Council of Economic Advisers, meanwhile, estimates that opioid addiction (including the value of lives lost) has cost the country $696 billion, or 3.4% of GDP. While the number of opioid deaths seemed to be holding steady or declining the past two years, the Covid-19 pan
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment