Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market: Demand for effective cocaine de-addiction therapeutics …

The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse’s (NIDA) estimates reveal that in 2007, 13% of all people admitted to drug abuse treatment programs in the …
See all stories on this topic
North America accounted for a revenue share of 37.1% in the global market in 2020 and is … End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
See all stories on this topic
The report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market … is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), … North America dominates the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) …
See all stories on this topic
By keeping end users at the centre point, a team of researchers, forecasters, … The countries covered in at-home testing kits market report are U.S., …
See all stories on this topic
According to the U.S. law, individuals with a BrAC level of 0.08% and over are prosecuted. In such cases, breathalyzer s are used as crucial evidence …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment