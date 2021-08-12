Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market: Demand for effective cocaine de-addiction therapeutics …

Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market: Demand for effective cocaine de-addiction therapeutics … The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse’s (NIDA) estimates reveal that in 2007, 13% of all people admitted to drug abuse treatment programs in the …

See all stories on this topic

HLA Typing for Transplant Market Forecast To Reach USD 1206.02 Million By 2028 Says Reports … North America accounted for a revenue share of 37.1% in the global market in 2020 and is … End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

See all stories on this topic

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis … The report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market … is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), … North America dominates the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) …

See all stories on this topic

Global At-Home Testing Kits Market 2021:Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures … By keeping end users at the centre point, a team of researchers, forecasters, … The countries covered in at-home testing kits market report are U.S., …

See all stories on this topic