College Drinking: Prevention Perspectives "Embracing Culture and Context to Prevent Underage Drinking" Discussion Guide

College Drinking: Prevention Perspectives “Embracing Culture and Context to Prevent Underage Drinking” Discussion Guide This guide shows how HBCUs, as well as other institutions that primarily serve students from a distinct background, region, or culture, can create prevention strategies to meet the unique needs of those students. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.” national prevention campaign for parents and other caregivers. This guide and video gives parents i

See all stories on this topic

College Drinking: Prevention Perspectives “Embracing Culture and Context to Prevent Underage Drinking” This video shows how HBCUs, as well as other institutions that primarily serve students from a distinct background, region, or culture, can create prevention strategies to meet the unique needs of those students. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.” national prevention campaign for parents and other caregivers. This guide and video gives parents i

See all stories on this topic

College Drinking: Prevention Perspectives “Lessons Learned at Frostburg State University” Discussion Guide This guide highlights steps taken by the Frostburg State University community to reduce underage and high-risk drinking among the student population and discusses how these strategies were implemented. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.” national prevention campaign for parents and other caregivers. This guide and video gives parents information

See all stories on this topic

Opioids Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and … According to the report, opioids are a class of drugs that act on the nervous … North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to …

See all stories on this topic