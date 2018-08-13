College students may face pressures from opioid epidemic’s secondary effects

(Penn State) About one in five college students reported in a survey that they knew someone who was addicted to pain medications, and nearly a third said they knew somebody who overdosed on painkillers or heroin, according to a team of undergraduate Penn State Lehigh Valley researchers. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More p
See all stories on this topic
(MedPage Today) — Concomitant usage poses danger for addiction, overdose (Source: MedPage Today Pediatrics)
See all stories on this topic
The company has added 23 addiction centers to its portfolio since moving its headquarters to Brentwood last year. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Physician Practices headlines)
See all stories on this topic
TriHealth is partnering with BrightView, a local medical practice that treats people battling drug or alcohol addictions, to help the hospital system ’s doctors and other providers with questions regarding the care of patients with opioid-use disorders.
BrightView is an outpatient practice that uses medical treatment in conjunction with psychological and social services. Based in Walnut Hills,
See all stories on this topic
The findings from the new CDC report shed light on the “devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on families across the U.S.” (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment