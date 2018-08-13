College students may face pressures from opioid epidemic’s secondary effects

(Penn State) About one in five college students reported in a survey that they knew someone who was addicted to pain medications, and nearly a third said they knew somebody who overdosed on painkillers or heroin, according to a team of undergraduate Penn State Lehigh Valley researchers. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More p See all stories on this topic

(MedPage Today) — Concomitant usage poses danger for addiction, overdose (Source: MedPage Today Pediatrics) See all stories on this topic

The company has added 23 addiction centers to its portfolio since moving its headquarters to Brentwood last year. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Physician Practices headlines) See all stories on this topic

TriHealth is partnering with BrightView, a local medical practice that treats people battling drug or alcohol addictions, to help the hospital system ’s doctors and other providers with questions regarding the care of patients with opioid-use disorders.

BrightView is an outpatient practice that uses medical treatment in conjunction with psychological and social services. Based in Walnut Hills,

See all stories on this topic