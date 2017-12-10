Commentary: Trump a no-show in fight against opioids

Commentary: Trump a no-show in fight against opioids More than 175 Americans die daily from opioid overdoses, according to a presidential commission, far more than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes to car accidents and gun mishaps. Yet Trump has done nothing but talk since his Commission on Combating Drug Addiction …

Woman credits 125-pound weight loss to the Instant Pot Former takeout addict Brittany Williams, 27, from California, reveals she overhauled her family’s diets using the device. Her new lifestyle has halted her daughter’s arthritis and her thyroid problem. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

From High School Dean To Opioid Addict:’It Can Get Pretty Dark Before Anybody Notices ‘ The fact that he could get opioids legally helped him rationalize the habit. ” I was handed them, easily and in large amounts. ” (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

Drug-related deaths: statistics based on death certificates miss one-third of cases – Fugelstad A, Ramstedt M, Thiblin I, Johansson LA. AIMS: Statistics on drug-related deaths (DRD) provide crucial information on the drug situation. The European Monitoring Centre for Drug and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) has published a specification for extracting DRD from national mortality registers to be us… (Source: SafetyLit)

