Published by chris24 on September 15, 2017
Community Calendar

The Browning/Eldridge REUNION will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. …. Career Training Center, located at 980 Old Bell High Road off of U.S. 119 in Pineville. … Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE.
Health in election 2017: Julie Anne Genter – Green Party

Car dependence means more deaths from air pollution, more problems from … There are cities in North America and Australia, where they have already … And number three is drug law reform, so treating drug abuse and use as a …
Medical students not trained to prescribe medical marijuana

Although 29 states and the District of Columbia allow marijuana use for … University and a member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse. … to medical school curriculum deans at 172 medical schools in North America, …
QB Johnny Manziel pushing Ticats to sign him

“We’re still interested in Johnny Manziel, he’s on our neg list,” Austin said. “We’re … bring a significant amount of interest from media outlets across North America. … He spent 73 days at a treatment centre for an unspecified addiction.
Today in Entertainment: Grant Hart dies at 56; Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah through 2022

Hart, who long struggled with substance abuse, had become hooked on heroin, …. ET spoke to “This Is Us” costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas on …
