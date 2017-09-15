Community Calendar

Community Calendar The Browning/Eldridge REUNION will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. …. Career Training Center, located at 980 Old Bell High Road off of U.S. 119 in Pineville. … Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE.

See all stories on this topic

Health in election 2017: Julie Anne Genter – Green Party Car dependence means more deaths from air pollution, more problems from … There are cities in North America and Australia, where they have already … And number three is drug law reform, so treating drug abuse and use as a …

See all stories on this topic

Medical students not trained to prescribe medical marijuana Although 29 states and the District of Columbia allow marijuana use for … University and a member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse. … to medical school curriculum deans at 172 medical schools in North America, …

See all stories on this topic

QB Johnny Manziel pushing Ticats to sign him “We’re still interested in Johnny Manziel, he’s on our neg list,” Austin said. “We’re … bring a significant amount of interest from media outlets across North America. … He spent 73 days at a treatment centre for an unspecified addiction.

See all stories on this topic