Community News For The Windsor Edition

Community News For The Windsor Edition The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each ….. WEST HARTFORD — A free open support group for parents concerned about substance abuse will host weekly meetings every Wednesday night at 7 …

See all stories on this topic

Addiction Treatment Market: Growing Abuse of Prescription Drug to Fuel Market Growth According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at approximately US$ 4.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.0% from 2017 to 2025. The report suggests that growing abuse of prescription drugs and favorable reimbursements for smoking cessation therapy …

See all stories on this topic

Your daily 6: Army vet deported, congressman criticizes Parkland teen and ex-NFL player says … The deportation follows an earlier decision by US authorities to deny Miguel Perez’s citizenship application because of a felony drug conviction, despite his service and the PTSD he says it caused. “We’re going to hold ICE responsible if anything happens to Miguel Perez Jr.,” said Emma Lozano, pastor …

See all stories on this topic

Guns in Mass, Part II: How to get a license to carry BOSTON — I’m from northwest Indiana, where gun laws are the ninth weakest in the nation. You don’t need a permit to purchase, register or own a rifle or shotgun, although you need a permit to carry a handgun. There are 20 registered guns per 1,000 adults — 17th highest in the country. As a result …

See all stories on this topic