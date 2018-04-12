Conservative senators who visited Jeff Sessions are sharing anti-cannabis propaganda with their …

Conservative senators who visited Jeff Sessions are sharing anti-cannabis propaganda with their … Since returning to Canada, Conservative-appointed senators Denise Batters, Claude Carignan, and Pierre-Hughes Boisvenu have been distributing a … Kennedy, who has admitted publicly to struggling with addiction and mental health issues, told Yahoo News in 2017 that medical cannabis is simply “a …

See all stories on this topic

Burgums highlight, call for prevention efforts around addiction “We believe that there is an opportunity for us to re-purpose dollars, and I think we’ve seen this with (the $7 million) justice reinvestment,” he said, speaking after the morning’s presentations. “We were able to take those dollars and move them out of something that’s very expensive — it costs us $41,000 a …

See all stories on this topic

Addressing alcoholism in North Dakota at A Day for Prevention Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn to discuss how to put an end to substance abuse in North Dakota. Thousands more watched online to hear how … North Dakota is named the drunkest state in America by USA Today, a title the governor says we shouldn’t be proud of. “We had a city in North Dakota …

See all stories on this topic

Americans turning to an illegal treatment for heroin addiction As America’s opioid and heroin crisis rages, some struggling with addiction are turning to a drug illegal in the US. Jonathan Levinson went to one clinic offering the treatment in Mexico. At the end of a dead end street in a town near the US-Mexico border, Emily Albert is in the basement of a drug …

See all stories on this topic