Conservative senators who visited Jeff Sessions are sharing anti-cannabis propaganda with their …

Since returning to Canada, Conservative-appointed senators Denise Batters, Claude Carignan, and Pierre-Hughes Boisvenu have been distributing a … Kennedy, who has admitted publicly to struggling with addiction and mental health issues, told Yahoo News in 2017 that medical cannabis is simply “a …
See all stories on this topic
“We believe that there is an opportunity for us to re-purpose dollars, and I think we’ve seen this with (the $7 million) justice reinvestment,” he said, speaking after the morning’s presentations. “We were able to take those dollars and move them out of something that’s very expensive — it costs us $41,000 a …
See all stories on this topic
Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn to discuss how to put an end to substance abuse in North Dakota. Thousands more watched online to hear how … North Dakota is named the drunkest state in America by USA Today, a title the governor says we shouldn’t be proud of. “We had a city in North Dakota …
See all stories on this topic
As America’s opioid and heroin crisis rages, some struggling with addiction are turning to a drug illegal in the US. Jonathan Levinson went to one clinic offering the treatment in Mexico. At the end of a dead end street in a town near the US-Mexico border, Emily Albert is in the basement of a drug …
See all stories on this topic
Short Description about Nicotine Gum Market : Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum and is absorbed into the blood stream through the lining of the mouth, which helps smokers to slowly reduce …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment