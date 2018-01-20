Conservatives Upset About FISA Surveillance Abuse

Conservatives Upset About FISA Surveillance Abuse To release the memo, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) must call a vote. The House vote came the same day the Senate voted 65-34 to reauthorize a FISA provision that allows U.S. spy agencies to conduct surveillance on foreign targets overseas for six years.

See all stories on this topic

Missouri Faces Costly Dilemma: How To Treat Inmates With Hepatitis C? That has left only a handful of inmates getting any hepatitis C drug treatment at all. In December of 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union and MacArthur Justice Center sued to get the Missouri Department of Corrections to provide direct-acting antiviral drugs to inmates with hepatitis C who qualify for …

See all stories on this topic

Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Thor Inds (THO) Holding By $4.47 Million; Laboratory Of … Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical …

See all stories on this topic

Substance abuse tracking and reporting Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. 600 East Ash Street, Building 500, Third Floor North. Springfield, IL 62703 SAMHSA’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) …

See all stories on this topic