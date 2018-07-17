Consumption of licit and illicit substances in Portuguese young people: a population-based cross-sectional study – Silva CF, Rocha P, Santos P.

Background The consumption of addictive substances is common in adolescence and raises concerns about future addiction. We investigated addictive substance consumption among young people to inform the design of drug intervention programmes.

Researchers identify brain area linked to motivational disruptions in binge eating (Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior) Scientists at Rutgers Brain Health Institute have discovered that a small group of brain cells in the hypothalamus called ‘orexin’ neurons could be a promising target for medications for controlling binge eating episodes in individuals with obesity. These neurons, named for the chemical messenger they use to communicate with other brain cells, have pre

Researchers find that hunger hormones offer promising avenue for addiction treatment (Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior) Hormones that signal the body’s state of hunger and fullness could be the key to new treatments for drug and alcohol addiction. That is the consensus of an expert panel convened this week at the annual meeting of the Society for the Study Ingestive Behavior, the leading international research conference on food and fluid intake. Gut hormones have recei

Defendants on Probation Can Be Jailed for Drug Relapse, Court Rules Many medical experts said that relapse is part of recovery and a symptom of disease, and shouldn ’ t be punished with jail. A court disagreed. (Source: NYT Health)

