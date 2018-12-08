 Skip to content

Crisis Response

Published by chris24 on December 8, 2018
Crisis Response

“Ten years ago when we started, the RPD was one of the first police … well as the “CIT Center” with the help of a U.S. Department of Justice grant in 2007. … a variety of issues that relate to people in crisis, including substance abuse, …
See all stories on this topic

[BC-MCT-SUNDAY-NEWS-BJT]

He lost track of his brother in the caravan of Central American migrants heading north with dreams of … Will they develop a substance-use disorder?
See all stories on this topic

A look at where companies stand on marijuana business

NEW YORK (AP) – When Canada legalized recreational marijuana in … to expand its operations as Canada prepared to legalize the drug nationwide.
See all stories on this topic

Legal marijuana is on the way in NC. Let’s be smart about it.

In one of the more encouraging twists of the 2000s, drug use and other risky behavior is actually declining among American teenagers. According to …
See all stories on this topic

Part Five: Here’s how Wilmington’s sex trafficking problem is being addressed

Eighth graders also watch and discuss “Chosen: The Story of America’s … to aid the victims of sex trafficking, which also include the region’s drug detox and …. H.R. 1973 – Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act of 2017 …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply